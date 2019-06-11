Chicago firefighters help deliver baby outside fire station in River West

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A baby was born outside a Chicago Fire Department station in the city's River West neighborhood Tuesday morning.Fire officials said a vehicle pulled up with a woman in a labor outside Engine 14 in the 1100-block of West Chicago Avenue around 8:50 a.m.The woman was being driven to the hospital by a friend who pulled over at the fire house as the mother's contractions were only about a minute apart."We advised her not to push. We told her the ambulance was on its way, but sometimes nature takes over," Capt. Barbara Ohse said. "She pushed, out came the head. She pushed again, out popped the shoulder and we delivered him on the scene. It happened very rapidly."Capt. Ohse said the woman delivered a healthy baby boy. Both mom and her baby are doing well."She did a great job," Capt. Ohse said. "He cried instantly."