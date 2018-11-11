FAMILY & PARENTING

Couple ties knot at 'Friends' pop-up bar in Chicago

Cynthia Rivera and Jose Martinez got married Sunday in the "Friends" pop-up bar at Replay in Lincoln Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
This couple is definitely not on a break.

When Replay heard it was Cynthia's favorite show - and that Jose is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps - they opened their doors for the Veteran's Day wedding.

Portions of the bar have been transformed with décor from Monica and Rachel's apartment, Ross and Joey's bachelor pad, and of course, the Central Perk coffee shop.

You can catch the "Friends" experience through November at 2833 N. Sheffield Avenue in Chicago.
