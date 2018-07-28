FAMILY & PARENTING

Viral tweet shows dad walking son to kindergarten, sending him off to college

EMBED </>More Videos

Charles tweeted, "From first day of kindergarten to college move in. Thank you, dad." (Charles Brockman III / Twitter)

STARKVILLE, Miss. --
Parents, can you hold back your tears?

Charles Brockman III, an incoming college freshman at Mississippi State, shared emotional photos on Twitter to thank his father for helping him navigate through life.

In one photo, taken in 2004, a young Brockman walks next to his father on their way to his first day of kindergarten. In the other, the two are also walking side-by-side, but this time Brockman is moving into his college dormitory.

"From the first day of kindergarten to college move in. Thank you dad," Brockman tweeted.


Since Brockman shared these photos on Aug. 13, his tweet has gone viral - it has been retweeted nearly 64,000 times. One retweet was from his very own father, who said he is proud of his son.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyback to schoolschoolkindergartencollegeparentingsocietyeducationMississippi
FAMILY & PARENTING
This mom is thrilled to be sending her kids back to school
Back-to-school countdown checklist
Secrets that only a divorce attorney knows
Missing girl found alive nearly 24 years later
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Chicago anti-violence march ends at Wrigley Field
On guard for gun cases: Lollapalooza perimeter hotels on security watch
AMBER ALERT: Girl in 'extreme danger' after possible abduction
Lollapalooza 2018 kicks off in Chicago's Grant Park
Little girl dies after mother throws her off bridge, police say
Man attacked in front of School of the Art Institute
Woman, 19, fights off male attacker
Active shooter report at Ohio Air Force Base part of training drill
Show More
Babysitter arrested after leaving child, baby in car at casino
Brookstone files for Ch.11 bankruptcy protection again
Ailey Dance Camp provides positive outlet for West Side kids
Mother orca pushes deceased calf through waters for days
Family seeks help in locating missing 17-year-old
More News