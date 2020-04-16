Family & Parenting

FREE DOWNLOAD: Kids' activity sheets from Tracy Butler's Weather Sketchers' Club

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Being cooped up at home for long periods of time is tough for everyone. It might seem like there are never enough ways to stay occupied.

We understand the struggle and want to help. Join Tracy Butler's Weather Sketchers' Club by downloading and printing the sheets below and letting the creativity flow.

Here are some fun activities we've created: There are coloring pages, a maze, a word search and more!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ACTIVITY SHEETS

We'd love to see your work and encourage you to share with us through Tracy Butler's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

We will get through this, and hopefully these activities will make it a little easier! Have fun!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingchicagoloopchildrencoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicweathercovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: How long will Illinois' stay-at-home order last?
Illinois COVID-19 death toll surpasses 1K, 25K new cases
Stimulus check direct deposit issues reported during 1st round of payments
Artists collaborate to create COVID-19 coloring book
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Chicago Weather: Snow expected to move in Thursday night
Coronavirus Update: Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths at 197 in 3,875 cases
Show More
Stimulus check problems: What taxpayers should do
WWE longtime ring announcer Howard Finkel dies
Resident reports 'chalk-like taste in mouth' days after Little Village demolition
Brian Dennehy, Tony-winning stage, screen actor, dies at 81
Wrigley Field serving as food packing, distribution center for COVID-19 relief
More TOP STORIES News