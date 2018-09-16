New breastfeeding pod unveiled at Soldier Field for moms

A new lactation suite is now available at Soldier Field for moms to have a private space to nurse or use a breast pump at the stadium.Advocate Health Care, the Official Health Care Partner of the Chicago Bears, teamed up with the Chicago Bears to provide a Mamava suite for Mama Bears, according to a statement by Advocate Health Care.The pod was available at Monday night's Bears home opener."The benefits of breastfeeding or providing expressed breast milk to our children are well documented. In all 50 states there are laws that protect a mom's right to breastfeed in public," said Jennifer Albert, women's health nurse practitioner and an international board-certified lactation consultant at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge in a statementThe lactation pods received attention at the 2018 Super Bowl where moms had the availability to nurse during the big game in a Mamava suite."By providing mothers with a freestanding lactation suite, they are offering women a safe, private and clean environment to breastfeed or use their breast pump," Albert said. "These lactation suites are becoming more visible at different venues, such as conference centers and airports."