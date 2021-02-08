valentine's day

Creative ways to make Valentine's Day special for the whole family

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Valentine's Day is coming up fast!

Donna Bozzo, author and blogger shared creative ways to make Valentine's Day special for the whole family.

Good news: Bozzo said there is still plenty of time to plan before Valentine's Day on Sunday.

RELATED: People can be meaningful, realistic while celebrating Valentine's Day 2021 during COVID-19, experts says

Valentine's Day can be a wonderful opportunity to spread kindness.

Bozzo recommended making floral arrangements for seniors.

You could also try putting together Valentine's Day Games like bingo or a treasure hunt.

RELATED: Pastry chef shares recipe chocolate truffles for Valentine's Day

A Date Night Jar could also be a fun idea, Bozzo suggested.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingchicagoloopvalentine's daycraftslovegift ideas
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VALENTINE'S DAY
Love Locks Wall spreading Valentine's Day cheer
Pastry chef shares recipe chocolate truffles for Valentine's Day
Set realistic expectations for Valentine's Day, expert says
Helping all kids feel loved this Valentine's Day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former CTU president Karen Lewis dies
IL reports 1,747 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths
Off-duty officer in critical condition after shooting
Democrats propose sending families at least $3k per child
Feds to name likely cause of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
Carpentersville man, 27, killed in Huntley crash
1 woman killed in Gresham house fire
Show More
Rep. Ron Wright of Texas dies following COVID-19 diagnosis
Meet Bunny the talking dog!
NU students rate best, worst Super Bowl ads
CPS calls latest CTU proposal a 'victory' despite no official deal
Chicago Weather: Light snow/flurries Monday
More TOP STORIES News