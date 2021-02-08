CHICAGO (WLS) -- Valentine's Day is coming up fast!
Donna Bozzo, author and blogger shared creative ways to make Valentine's Day special for the whole family.
Good news: Bozzo said there is still plenty of time to plan before Valentine's Day on Sunday.
Valentine's Day can be a wonderful opportunity to spread kindness.
Bozzo recommended making floral arrangements for seniors.
You could also try putting together Valentine's Day Games like bingo or a treasure hunt.
A Date Night Jar could also be a fun idea, Bozzo suggested.
