Windy City LIVE

2019 spring fashion for the curvy girl with lifestyle expert Lawrence Zarian

Lifestyle and fashion expert Lawrence Zarian brought us some of the latest spring fashion trends for the curvy girl from Catherines and Lane Bryant.

The first two looks were from Catherines, which celebrates womens sizes 0x to 5x and 16w to 34w. The third and fourth spring styles are from Lane Bryant, which celebrates women's sizes 10 to 28.

LOOK No. 1: CASUAL, COMFORTABLE AND COOL
www.catherines.com

  • Suprema mariner blue lace cami. The perfect must-have for spring and summer. Comes in 10 other colors. Cost: $19.95


  • Teal striped kimono with a little extra sparkle. Chic way for woman to add just a little extra coverage for their arms.


  • Thunder blue wash jeggings. This versatile jean is made of ultra-soft, stretch denim for a comfortable, flattering fit Cost: $59.95


    • LOOK No. 2: FIT, FLARED AND OH SO FLIRTY!

    www.catherines.com

  • Paisley fit-and-flare dress with a handkerchief hem. One of the most flattering silhouettes for every woman.


  • Classic jean jacket. Longer length for added comfort, coverage and confidence. Cost: $69.95


    • LOOK No. 3: FRESH, FLOWY & FLORAL
    www.lanebryant.com

  • Floral faux wrap chiffon midi dress, with a matching belt. Nothing says spring better than a beautiful, floral dress. Plus, the bust darts provide shape and the perfect fit. Cost: $89.95


  • Tall, black ankle strap high heels elevate the look, plus the shoes come in sizes 7 to 12 wide.


    • LOOK No. 4: CHIC AND SOPHISTICATED
    www.lanebryant.com

  • Black woven crepe, wide-leg ankle jumpsuit. Once again, the jumpsuit is the must-have item for all women and it is the perfect piece to carry you through spring, summer and the rest of the year. Cost $89.95.


  • Light blue, double breasted stretch blazer for a layered East Coast vibe. Designed with sexy seaming that creates shape and a slightly longer length that accentuates and celebrates a woman's frame.
