Style & Fashion

Billy Porter carried into Met Gala on throne by shirtless men: VIDEO

EMBED <>More Videos

Billy Porter said his gala moment was inspired by back-in-the-day Diana Ross, Elizabeth Taylor and "everything else."

NEW YORK -- All eyes were on actor Billy Porter at the Met Gala as he was carried onto the carpet by shirtless men in gold pants as he lay on top of a black throne. Porter's was decked out as an Egyptian-esque sun god in gold wings and a chain headpiece by the design duo the Blonds.

Porter said his gala moment was inspired by back-in-the-day Diana Ross, Elizabeth Taylor and "everything else." It took him five hours to get ready.

He also commanded attention earlier this year on the Oscars red carpet, where he stood tall and proud in a bombshell velvet tuxedo gown created by Christian Siriano. There was a bow tie, ruffle-cuff white shirt and classic tuxedo jacket on top paired with a strapless full-skirted gown in inky black.

EMBED More News Videos

At the Oscars, Billy Porter stood tall and proud in a bombshell velvet tuxedo gown created by Christian Siriano.


PHOTOS: Fashion at the 2019 Met Gala



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionnew york citycelebrityentertainmentsocietymetropolitan museum of art
RELATED
Stars hit the Met Gala red carpet to celebrate 'camp' theme
Lady Gaga changes outfits 3 times on Met Gala red carpet: VIDEO
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 shot on CTA Argyle platform, police say; trains not stopping at Argyle
Legal pot will be for sale in Illinois by January 1, Pritzker predicts
Adel Daoud sentenced in Chicago terror case
32 shot, 4 fatally in weekend shootings across Chicago
Cook Co. jail female employees file lawsuit against sheriff, claim inmate harassment
First set of lane closures begin on Lake Shore Drive Bridge
Delphi murders: Indiana police get more than 42,000 tips after releasing new sketch of killer
Show More
Waukegan explosion: Search resumes for missing worker, 1st of 3 victims identified
Congrats! Meghan Markle, Prince Harry welcome baby boy
Florida woman pulls alligator out of yoga pants, police say
O'Shea Jackson Jr. talks about new movie 'Long Shot'
Germany proposes $2,790 fine for kids without measles vaccination
More TOP STORIES News