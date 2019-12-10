Style & Fashion

Nike introduces swimwear collection with hijab

Nike is introducing a new line of swimwear that includes a full-coverage swimsuit and a swim hijab.

The Victory Swim Collection will offer a modest swimwear option for female athletes seeking full range of motion in the water, according to Nike.

It follows Nike's release of a performance hijab for Muslim women athletes in 2017.

Nike said it began developing the hijab after some Muslim athletes complained about wearing a traditional head scarf during competition.

The Swim Hijab features an integrated mesh pocket that is advertised to hold hair in place through underwater movement.

EMBED More News Videos

Nike's Victory Swim Collection available on February 1.



The collection also includes a tunic and leggings.

Nike's Victory Swim Collection is available February 1 on Nike.com and at select retailers globally.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionwomen's clothingswimmingmuslimsnikeclothingwomen
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Zion principal accused of having sex with student while working in Kenosha
Officer among 6 killed in NJ shooting, standoff; Suspects dead
Parcels unaccounted for after mail truck stolen from Lincoln Park
Indiana prepares for possible influx of pot from Illinois, Michigan in 2020
'We must act:' Trump impeachment charges unveiled by Dems
Woman robbed after man attempts to pull her into alley near UIC campus: police
Police talk man down from trying to commit suicide by cop
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear, very cold
9-year-old prodigy leaves university without graduating
Cicero HS gun threat unfounded after lockdown
Police department pays off Walmart layaway accounts
Patriots under investigation for allegedly recording Bengals' play calls
More TOP STORIES News