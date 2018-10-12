ROYAL WEDDING

Princess Eugenie wedding photos: Duchess Kate, Duchess Meghan and more dress their best

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Bride Princess Eugenie of York with her father Prince Andrew, Duke of York arrives by car for her Royal wedding to Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018. (Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)</span></div>
For the second time this year on Friday morning, Britain's royal family heard wedding bells.

Princess Eugenie, one of the grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth, married Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Chapel, the same place where her cousin, Prince Harry, married Meghan Markle in May.

Eugenie had dated her husband, a tequila executive, for seven years before he proposed in January.

As the second child of Prince Andrew, the bride is ninth in line to the throne. The ceremony took place in St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, where this year's first big royal wedding took place.



The queen, who attended the wedding, is hosting a champagne luncheon for the newlyweds shortly after the ceremony.

Prince George was among the page boys and Princess Charlotte was among the bridesmaids. The wedding was attended by their parents, Prince William and Duchess Kate, as well as several other royals, including Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan.

See photos of the guests in the gallery above.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
