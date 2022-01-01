3 killed in wrong-way driver crash on I-290 near Manheim, Illinois State Police says

BELLWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people were killed in a crash involving a wrong-way driver outbound on the Eisenhower Expressway early Saturday morning, according to Illinois State Police.At around 5:28 a.m., all lanes of Interstate 290 westbound near Manheim Road were closed for the investigation, police said.According to a preliminary ISP investigation, two vehicles were involved in the crash.The driver and sole occupant of one vehicle was killed, police said. And the driver and passenger of a second vehicle were also killed in the crash.It's not yet clear which vehicle was headed in the wrong direction.This is developing story. Please check back for details.