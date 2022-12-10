Fr. Michael Pfleger reinstated after cleared of latest sex abuse allegation, Archdiocese says

A man's lawyer said Michael Pfleger sexually abused him as a child. The Archdiocese of Chicago list of accused priests nearly doubled recently.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cardinal Blasé Cupich announced Saturday that he has reinstated St. Sabina Catholic Church pastor, Father Michael Pfleger following sexual abuse allegations.

In a letter to the Saint Sabina parish, Cupich said, "The Review Board has concluded that there is no reason to suspect Father Pfleger is guilty of these allegations."

Fr. Pfleger shared the reinstatement letter on his Facebook page with the caption: "Like MJ said. 'I'M BACK'"

Fr. Pfleger was asked to step aside from the ministry in October after a man in his late 40s filed a claim with the Archdiocese saying that he was abused while he was a member of the Soul Children of Chicago choir in the 1980s.

In the claim, the man said he was sexually abused by Pfleger on two separate occasions in the parish rectory.

He was the third man to file a claim with the Archdiocese of Chicago accusing Fr. Pfleger of sexual abuse.

Pfleger returned to St. Sabina in June 2021 after a five-month investigation by the Archdiocese and DCFS based on allegations from two brothers. Those allegations were determined to be unfounded.

Fr. Pfleger became a priest in the Archdiocese of Chicago in 1975. And in 1981, he became the pastor of St. Sabina.

Cupich said Fr. Pfleger's reinstatement is effective immediately, and told parishioners, " I want to recognize that these months have taken a great toll on Fr. Mike and all of you, and I am committed to do everything possible to see that his good name is restored."

