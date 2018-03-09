Father of 3 on life support after Robbins shooting, will donate organs

A father of three is being kept alive by life support while his family waits to donate his organs after he was shot in south suburban Robbins Wednesday night. (WLS)

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) --
A father of three is being kept alive by life support while his family waits to donate his organs after he was shot in south suburban Robbins Wednesday night.

Bill Dolehide has been officially declared dead and wife and three children are at his bedside in a hospital in Oak Lawn.

It's hard to find a picture of Dolehide without a smile.

"He would do anything you asked him to do, he was there early to help," said John Toscas, friend and family attorney.

Off the clock you could catch him at a water polo match or running the field with the Crestwood soccer club. He was headed to a soccer club board meeting Wednesday night.

"He said 'I'm on my way home and then I'll be there early,' which means he would have been there before 6:30," Toscas said.

He never made it to the board meeting.

"A couple of the people, while we were having the meeting, were calling him and leaving messages and nothing was happening," said Toscas.

Dolehide was in his car, driving through Robbins, when shots rang out. Cook County deputies said two drivers were struck along 135th Street. Dolehide was one of them.

Sources told ABC 7 Eyewitness News they believe both Dolehide and the other driver were innocent victims caught in crossfire.

"It's just bizarre. It's the most shocking thing that you can imagine because we're all flabbergasted," said Toscas.

Investigators are equally puzzled and Dolehide's neighbors are reeling.

"Bill's been in the neighborhood a long time, he's touched a lot of people's lives, and he's going to be sorely missed," said neighbor George Gordon.

The other driver's injuries were non-life threatening, sources said. Investigators have little information to go on and are asking anyone with information to come forward.
