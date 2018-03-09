A man shot Wednesday night in Robbins is being kept on life support as his family plans to donate his organs. The shooting remains under investigation.Friends said Bill Dolehide,a father of three, was driving to a board meeting when he was shot in the head inside his car. The father of three was on 135th Street driving through Robbins toward Crestwood just before 6 p.m. Wednesday when gunfire went off.Sources said Dolehide and another driver were both innocent victims caught in gun crossfire. Investigators are puzzled and his neighbors are also in disbelief."Bill's been in the neighborhood a long time. He's touched a lot of people's lives, and he's going to be sorely missed," said neighbor George Gordon.Friends say it's hard to find a picture of Dolehide without a smile."He would do anything you asked him to do, he was there early to help," said John Toscas, friend and family attorney.Off the clock you could catch him at a water polo match or running the field with the Crestwood soccer club. He was headed to a soccer club board meeting Wednesday night."He said 'I'm on my way home and then I'll be there early,' which means he would have been there before 6:30," Toscas said.He never made it to the board meeting."A couple of the people, while we were having the meeting, were calling him and leaving messages and nothing was happening," said Toscas.The other driver's injuries were non-life-threatening, sources said.Investigators have little information to go on and are asking anyone with information to come forward.