Father Pfleger calls for dismissal of officer who shot Robbins security guard

Father Michael Pfleger called the deadly shooting of a Robbins security guard murder and called for the dismissal of the police officer responsible Friday.Pfleger and other church leaders also demanded that the officer be charged with murder and called for the immediate release of his identity."They need to charge him with murder. That's what it was, it was murder,m" Pfleger said. "It was not blue on blue crime crime, it was blue on black crime. It was not an accidental shooting."The unnamed Midlothian Police Department officer shot and killed the security guard, 26-year-old Jemel Roberson, Sunday morning.Witnesses to the shooting said Roberson was apprehending a gunman who shot several people during a bar fight at Manny's Blue Room Lounge in Robbins.Police from Robbins, Cook County and Crestwood were already on the scene when two officers from Midlothian arrived.State police investigating the case said Thursday that the officer was unable to tell Roberson was a security guard. Witnesses said that Roberson was wearing clothing that identified him as security."We are calling for an immediate release of the autopsy report because the autopsy report will show just what he was wearing," said Pastor Walter Turner. "The report will show us how many times was he shot."Roberson's girlfriend, Avontea Boose, said she is the mother to Roberson's 9-month-old son and is pregnant with his second child. Boose plans to file suit against the Village of Midlothian.Those who knew Roberson described him as a gifted basketball player and a musician who played the organ for several churches.A vigil for Roberson is planned at Lane Tech High School Friday evening. Roberson graduated from Lane Tech eight years ago..The gunman Roberson was apprehending remains hospitalized and has not yet been charged.