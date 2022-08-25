Security incident reported at Chicago FBI office

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A security incident occurred at the FBI Chicago office Thursday morning, an FBI spokesperson tells the I-Team.

The FBI Chicago facility remains secure, the official said, and there are no reported injuries or known threats to the public at this time.

The nature of the security incident, which occurred around 11 a.m., is unknown at this time.

The incident comes two weeks after an attack by an armed suspect on an FBI facility in Cincinnati, Ohio.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.