Federal agents will deploy to Chicago as part of anti-violence effort; Mayor Lightfoot pushes back against President Trump

The Trump administration says this move is about controlling the city's violence. But in Portland-Oregon federal agents are behind a crack-down on protesters.
Officials with The Department of Justice tell the ABC7 I-Team the plan to send federal agents here would not involve engaging with protesters. It would mainly be in response to shootings and street violence.
Monday night, Mayor Lori Lightfoot told President Trump that she takes him at his word that the federal agents are coming to help battle street violence and not to be secret police against protesters.
"We have got an unhinged leader of a Fraternal Order of Police who is craven and trying to generate attention. He has asked for that, but reasonable police officials including our superintendent know that this is a dangerous road for us to go down. We are not going to have people that don't know our streets, don't know our neighborhoods then are engaging in clearly unconstitutional conduct operating at will in our city. That is chaos, that is lawlessness and we are absolutely not having it."
Lightfoot doesn't want the feds policing this kind of confrontation in Chicago last weekend, which is what they've been doing in Portland.
The Justice Department says this is not the plan for Chicago's federal deployment, which would be similar to what was announced two weeks ago for Kansas City.
"A 4-year-old African American boy who had recently recovered from open heart surgery who was shot in the face while he was lying in his bed and and his name was LeGend. So we're going to launch Operation Legend in Kansas City and put in well over a hundred federal agents," U.S. Attorney William Barr said on July 9.
Like Kansas City, Chicago shootings and murders are spiking this summer. Justice Department officials tell the I-Team it is "Operation: Legend" that is being expanded to Chicago.
The Chicago anti-violence plan is expected to be announced this week.
Mayor Lightfoot sent a four-page letter to the president on Monday urging "public safety support, not games" from the administration.
"We will take any and all help and we've made numerous requests particularly when there are efforts to address mid-level and upper-level criminal networks, drug and gang networks," said Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown.
This wouldn't be the first time President Trump has sent additional federal law enforcement resources to Chicago after a spike in violent crime. He did it in 2017, adding a few dozen agents to investigate illegal gun sales.
This time it could be as many as 150 federal agents. Mayor Lightfoot said she will take legal action if necessary.
About 100 protesters gathered in Federal Plaza Monday afternoon to protest against federal agents coming to Chicago to curb violence.
The rally began at 5 p.m. and was organized by multiple groups including Refuse Fascism and Revolution Club of Chicago. Organizers and participants said they don't want the things they've seen happening in Portland to happen in Chicago or any other American city.
The group said the reports out of Portland set a dangerous precedent for the future of the country, and take away from the peaceful movements in Chicago.
"People who are peaceful, expressing their constitutional rights, are under a threat with militaristic tactics or forces? It's wrong," said Bishop Gregg Greer of Freedom First International.
"That's telling people looking, no matter where you are we can be there, and we can crush you, and we can do these things," said Niko Eastwind, Revolution Club of Chicago. "A lot of intimidation and a lot of fear."
After speeches at Federal Plaza the group took to the streets. Chopper 7 captured a brief tense moment before the group tried to make their way to Trump Tower but were blocked by law enforcement, and once again, a raised bridge.
The demonstrators ended up near the Columbus statue in Grant Park, where another protest took place earlier.