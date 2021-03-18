coronavirus deaths

FEMA to reimburse families of COVID-19 victims for funeral expenses

FEMA is going to be reimbursing funeral expenses to families of coronavirus victims.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency posted a message on its website about the assistance effort, otherwise known as COVID-19 funeral assistance.

According to the post, FEMA has $2 billion for reimbursements and the funds will be given to individuals and households for COVID-19 related funeral expenses that occurred between Jan. 20 and Dec. 31, 2020.

The money for funeral assistance comes from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, commonly known as the CARES Act.

FEMA said it will set up a funeral assistance program and work with various groups to help with outreach communities and families. The agency adds it will release final guidance to potential applicants soon. It encourages those who have COVID-19 funeral expenses to gather and keep documentation.

To read more about the program visit FEMA's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financefemacoronavirus deathsmoneycoronavirusu.s. & worldfuneralcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
CORONAVIRUS DEATHS
175 TVs donated to LaSalle Veterans Home residents
1 year later, Auburn Gresham is among communities hit hardest by COVID
Chicago comedian, 'Windy City Live' contributor Erica Watson dies from COVID-19, family says
NJ mom dies of COVID days after giving birth to 3rd son
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 children rescued from Washington Park apartment fire; no adults home: CFD
Illinois to expand COVID vaccine eligibility to all in April, sources say
Accenture Midwest is hiring 150 moms in Chicago
Video shows high-speed crash that left Riverdale officer hospitalized
Sheridan couple allegedly killed by ex-son-in-law ID'd
CPD officer charged in off-duty Albany Park shooting
Chicago police step up patrols in Asian American communities
Show More
Mayor Lightfoot reflects on 'very difficult' year, hope for future
Stimulus update: IRS sent about 90M payments as of Wednesday
IRS pushes back tax filing deadline
Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii finds new way to reach churchgoers
1st ever Navy Pier hotel opens Thursday
More TOP STORIES News