Fiery car crash on West Side kills 3; cause unknown

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were killed in a fiery car crash Sunday on the city's West Side.

The crash happened in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood at the intersection of Harrison Street and Oakley Boulevard at about 6:20 p.m. Video of the scene shared by a Twitter user showed firefighters using hoses to extinguish flames on at least one of the vehicles involved.



Authorities have not said what caused the crash.

This is a breaking news story. Information will be added and updated as it becomes available.
