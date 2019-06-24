Fiery car crash on West Side kills 3; cause unknown

The crash happened in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood at the intersection of Harrison Street and Oakley Boulevard at about 6:20 p.m. Video of the scene shared by a Twitter user showed firefighters using hoses to extinguish flames on at least one of the vehicles involved.
Tragedy at Harrison and Oakley in #Chicago...@WBBM780Traffic @CWBChicago #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/Tlf8X5dHHa— Donald M. (@purnell732) June 23, 2019
Authorities have not said what caused the crash.
This is a breaking news story. Information will be added and updated as it becomes available.