Fights involving groups of teens along Mag Mile spark outrage, sympathy

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police arrested dozens of teens Sunday for fighting and trespassing in downtown Chicago.

This is the second time in less than a week that teens have caused problems in downtown Chicago.

RAW VIDEO: Teens arrested for fighting near Chicago Red Line station

Chicago police arrest a group of teens who were fighting near the Chicago Red Line stop.



Last Wednesday, about 30 similar charges were laid against teens who were fighting along State Street, Millennium Park and the Magnificent Mile. The kids were released to their parents.

Hundreds of teens flood downtown Chicago, 31 arrested

Hundreds of teens turned downtown Chicago into their Spring Break playground Wednesday night, flooding into Millennium Park, the Mag Mile and surrounding areas.



Residents and those who frequent the area said they want to see more police.

"It could break out at anytime. Fights. It makes me uncomfortable," said John Taylor, as he sipped coffee at the McDonald's close to the Red Line stop from where many young people emerged Sunday night.

Down the block, young mother Lauren Whitney said: "All I do is pay my taxes and hope for miracles to happen." She said she is tempted to move to the suburbs.

Individual businesses in the area chose not to comment, but the Magnificent Mile Merchants Association said in a statement: "It is unfortunate for any individual or group to create such disruption in any neighborhood in our city. The Magnificent Mile is an economic engine for Chicago; and vitally important to thousands of its constituents that our member businesses employ from all city wards and greater Chicagoland."
