Scammers pose as government workers, claim to help taxpayers access phony 2022 stimulus payments

ByJason Knowles and Ann Pistone WLS logo
Saturday, March 18, 2023 5:29PM
Time to file taxes? Beware of scam calls and emails related to phony 2022 stimulus checks.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's tax-filing season, and tax experts are warning of a scam related to phony 2022 economic stimulus payments.

There were no such stimulus payouts in 2022. Those ended in 2021.

But, tax experts said scammers are posing as government workers, calling and emailing taxpayers and saying they can claim their "missing stimulus payment" on their 2022 taxes. The scammer then says they can help you file that tax credit if you give them your bank account or social security number.

But, this is all fake, because there was no stimulus or pandemic money sent by the government in 2022!

If you get such a call, text or email, ignore it. You can help stop such scams by reporting them to the IRS and the Federal Trade Commission.

How to report scams:

  • Report to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration here or by calling 800-366-4484.
  • Forward email messages or phone numbers that claim to be from the IRS to phishing@irs.gov. Do not open the attachments or click on any links in those emails.
  • Tell the Federal Trade Commission via the FTC Complaint Assistant on FTC.gov. Add "IRS Telephone Scam" in the notes.
  • If the IRS scam says it's your state tax authority, contact the Illinois Attorney General's Office at 800-386-5438.
