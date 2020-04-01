CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wednesday is the first of the month, a day many people out of work or struggling because of the pandemic, have been dreading, with rent and mortgage payments due.
With the stay-at-home order extended, many non-essential workers won't get paid for another month.
There is a temporary halt on evictions, and landlords and mortgage banks are waiving late payment fees, but a rent freeze won't be coming any time soon.
It's not just rent or mortgage payments bills will eventually have to be paid.
The city has enacted a $2 million grant program to give 2,000 Chicagoans $1,000 toward rent or mortgage programs. Half will be awarded through a lottery and the other half will be distributed by nonprofit groups. The deadline to apply is Wednesday.
But still for some, that found themselves abruptly out of work, it's not enough.
"I wasn't given any form of a severance package or insurance package. Nothing. So I'm kind of high and dry," said Allison Watson, who is recently unemployed.
It is not just rent or mortgage payments that are due. While late fee moratoriums help, those bills will eventually have to be paid.
"I have multiple sclerosis. So that in itself. There are certain medicines that I have to have. Right now I'm OK. But if this continues for another two months I'm going to be, this is going to be another situation," Watson said.
Social security payments, and SSI checks will not be impacted.
A group called Chicago Rent Freeze Coalition is hosting a virtual town hall, featuring Alderman Carlos Ramirez Rosa and Chicago Teachers Union Vice President Stacy Davis Gates at 3 p.m. For more information on the town hall, click here.
Coronavirus Chicago: Concerns about paying rent, mortgages grow with payments due amid COVID-19 shutdowns
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News