Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Democratic lawmakers propose Americans receive $2,000 monthly payments

Monthly payments of $2,000 would go to all Americans 16 or older who make less than $130,000 per year.

Cash is pictured in this undated file photo. (Shutterstock photo)

Two Democratic lawmakers have proposed a bill that would provide Americans with $2,000 in payments each month until the U.S. unemployment rate bounces back from the coronavirus emergency.

The bill, called the "Emergency Money for the People Act," was introduced by Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) on Tuesday.

Monthly payments of $2,000 would go to all Americans 16 or older who make less than $130,000 per year. Married couples that earn $260,000 or less would receive at least $4,000. Qualifying families with up to three children would receive an additional $500 per child.

Those who had no earnings, were unemployed, or are currently unemployed would also be eligible, according to the news release.

"A one-time, $1,200 check isn't going to cut it," Rep. Khanna said in the news release.

The Emergency Money for the People Act has 17 co-sponsors. Reps. Khanna and Ryan proposed the first cash infusion plan a month ago.

Under the bill, monthly payments would be guaranteed for at least six months and would renew for another six months unless the employment-to-population ratio returns to the employment level of 60%, before the coronavirus emergency began.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financecoronavirusstimulus fundscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
COVID-19 data shows Chicago is 'flattening the curve,' officials say
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Millions to receive stimulus checks today | How to check
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois faces $2.7B budget deficit due to COVID-19 pandemic, Pritzker says
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
COVID-19 data shows Chicago is 'flattening the curve,' officials say
Almost 50-car pileup crash on Kennedy Expressway injures 14
2nd Chicago firefighter dies from COVID-19
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Millions to receive stimulus checks today | How to check
Show More
What to know about Indiana's 8,955 COVID-19 cases
Local elderly among hardest hit by COVID-19: Chicago internist
Why scammers want you to share senior photos on social media
Court order hasn't stopped COVID-19 spread at Cook County jail; attorneys want drastic action
House-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News