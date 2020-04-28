Personal Finance

Property taxes: DuPage County offers late payment relief to residents affected by coronavirus crisis

By ABC7 CHICAGO DIGITAL TEAM
Some DuPage County residents don't have to worry about paying late fees associated with their property taxes.

The county board voted Tuesday to authorize the County Treasurer to waive late fees on property tax payments for taxpayers who can demonstrate financial hardship due to the COVID-19 crisis.

RELATED: Illinois coronavirus: Which counties are offering property tax relief during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Interest penalties for late payments of the first installment of property taxes, which are due June 1, are now postponed until September 1, according to county officials.

However, the assistance is only for those who meet certain criteria and you must apply.

In order to receive the relief, the property owner must meet one of the following criteria:
  • The property owner was laid off or terminated from employment after March 9, if the applicant had been employed for at least 90 days prior to termination;

  • The taxpayer has seen a reduction in income of 20% or greater;


  • A property owner has been unable to collect at least 80% of collectable rent on the property from March 1 to May 30;

  • A business operated by a property owner, located on that property, was shut down after being classified as non-essential and the applicant has not applied for and received relief pursuant to the Paycheck Protection Program of the Coroanvirus Aid Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.


    • Those who are able to make a payment anytime up to September 1 will be considered timely, according to the county. If a payment of the first installment is made after September 1, penalties will revert to the June 1 deadline.

    RELATED: Property taxes: Kane County offers some relief, Will County residents still wondering

    Property taxes paid through escrow are not subject to relief, according to county officials. They also said, as of now, the September 1 deadline for the second installment of property taxes will remain unchanged and late penalties will still apply.

    To apply for waived late payment fees, visit www.dupageco.org/treasurer.
    More TOP STORIES News