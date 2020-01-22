Personal Finance

How Texas couple erased more than $100K in debt in 2 years

DALLAS, Texas -- A Texas couple is sharing tips on how they managed to erase more than $100,000 in debt in two years, all with the help of their side hustles.

Anthony and Jhanilka Hartzog were $114,151 in debt and set a goal to pay it all off by Jhanilka's 30th birthday.

After looking at their expenses, the couple told Good Morning America they came up with budgets for everything from dining, entertainment and transportation, to even their pet.

But instead of just becoming frugal, they put in extra work to tackle the large sum of money.

"We increased our income as much as we can, so 9 to 5, we worked our normal jobs, and 5 to 10, we worked outside of that," Anthony said.

They picked up side hustles, including dog watching, renting out their cars and work at a gym.

