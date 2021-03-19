Illinois tax deadline extended to match IRS federal extension

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois has pushed back its state tax filing deadline to May 17, matching the change by the IRS.Governor JB Pritzker announced Thursday the state has extended the individual income tax filing deadline from April 15 to May 17. There is no change to how the state processes taxes filed before the deadline.The extension does not apply to estimated tax payments due on April 15, which are based on either 100% of estimated or 90% of actual liability for 2021, or 100% of actual liabilities for 2019 or 2020.The IRS announced an extension of the federal tax filing deadline to May 17 on Wednesday, saying it would allow more breathing room for taxpayers and the IRS alike to cope with changes brought on by the pandemic. Those who need more time beyond May 17 to complete their federal taxes can request an extension until October 15.The decision to extend the deadline comes after an intense year for the chronically underfunded IRS. The pandemic hit in the middle of last year's tax filing season, setting the agency back in terms of processing. The IRS has also been a key player in doling out government relief payments, and is currently helping to send out the third round of payments in the middle of the current tax filing season.Additionally, the extension gives the IRS time to issue guidance on recent tax law changes. The American Rescue Plan excludes the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits from federal taxes for those making less than $150,000."Never before has the law changed so substantially in the middle of tax filing season," Patrick Thomas, director of Notre Dame Law School's Tax Clinic, said in a statement.The Illinois Department of Revenue said 2.4 million people have already filed their state taxes, and more than 79% of taxpayers who have already filed are expecting a refund.