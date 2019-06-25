Personal Finance

Mariano's selling Illinois Lottery game tickets

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Lottery and Mariano's announced Monday the sale of lottery games at all 44 grocery store locations across the Chicago area.

"At Mariano's, we listen to our customers in order to provide a full-service shopping experience. Many of our customers would like the convenience of being able to purchase an Illinois Lottery ticket while shopping at our stores," said Michael Marx, the president of Kroger's Roundy's Division.

Mariano's said it plans to donate 5% of Illinois Lottery sales, up to $25,000, through July 21 to the AIDS Foundation of Chicago.

Mariano's shoppers will see Illinois Lottery vending machines installed in Mariano's stores, and have the ability to buy Lottery tickets at the customer service counter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financechicagogameslottery
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video of Jussie Smollett with rope around neck released by Chicago police
Jury finds Brendt Christensen guilty on all counts in the murder of U of I student
Shootout in Tri-Taylor damages property, scares neighbors
Immigration advocates protests Trump's deportation plan
Illinois marijuana legalization bill expected to be signed Tuesday
Report: Some women agreeing to dates just for free meal
Former Alderman Willie Cochran sentenced to 1 year in prison
Show More
Ford unveils $1 billion upgrade at Chicago plants, adds jobs
Woman, 3 children found dead near Texas-Mexico border
Artist unites Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, baby on Pilsen mural
Hundreds protest drag queen story time at Illinois library
Walmart to accept EBT payment for grocery pickup
More TOP STORIES News