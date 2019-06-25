Mariano's selling Illinois Lottery game tickets

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Lottery and Mariano's announced Monday the sale of lottery games at all 44 grocery store locations across the Chicago area."At Mariano's, we listen to our customers in order to provide a full-service shopping experience. Many of our customers would like the convenience of being able to purchase an Illinois Lottery ticket while shopping at our stores," said Michael Marx, the president of Kroger's Roundy's Division.Mariano's said it plans to donate 5% of Illinois Lottery sales, up to $25,000, through July 21 to the AIDS Foundation of Chicago.Mariano's shoppers will see Illinois Lottery vending machines installed in Mariano's stores, and have the ability to buy Lottery tickets at the customer service counter.