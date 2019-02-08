PERSONAL FINANCE

Mayoral task force recommends paying struggling Chicagoans $1,000 a month

Some Chicago families could start collecting a thousand-dollar check every month with "no" strings attached.

Some Chicago families could start collecting a $1,000 check every month with no strings attached. That's the new proposal from a task force created by Mayor Emanuel.

The idea is to break the cycle of poverty. The pilot program would give 1,000 struggling Chicagoans $1,000 a month.

Supporters say people could use the extra cash to cover unexpected emergencies, increase their savings and improve their health.

The money would come from a mix of city funds and charity.

For more information, visit www.economicsecurityil.org.
