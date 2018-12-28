PERSONAL FINANCE

Mega Millions jackpot at $370M for winning numbers drawing tonight

EMBED </>More Videos

Friday could be a lucky day for someone as the Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $348 million. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Friday could be a lucky day for someone as the Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $370 million.

It's the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered on the last draw day of the year. The drawing will take place at 10 p.m. Friday.
RELATED: Lottery jackpots: Things to consider if you win
EMBED More News Videos

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?



There was no jackpot winner for the drawing on Christmas. The winning numbers for that drawing were: 2-8-42-43-50 Mega Ball: 6.

The $370 million jackpot comes with a cash option for $223.2 million. It has been rolling over since October.

RELATED: 10 largest jackpots in history
EMBED More News Videos

Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions.



Overall odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1:302,575,350

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner.

Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

RELATED: How does the lottery jackpot grow so high?
EMBED More News Videos

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?



In Thursday's Powerball drawing, someone in New York won the $294 million jackpot and someone in Gilbert, Ill. won $1 million.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financemega millionslottery
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
PERSONAL FINANCE
How to check for returned Cook County tax bills
Powerball Results: $1 million winning ticket sold in Illinois
Powerball Results: Winning numbers drawing yields 1 NY lottery winner for $294M jackpot
Individual tax return filing changes take effect in 2019
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Illinois teen dies, mom accused of hiding medical condition
Carjacking victim run over by own car in Old Town
Man, 72, killed in Niles hit-and-run crash ID'd
President Trump threatens to shut down entire border with Mexico
Lost wedding ring returned thanks to Instant Pot
McDonald's to add 'breakfast only' items to morning menu
Chris Burrous, KTLA weekend morning anchor, dies at 43
3 food and drink events to plan for in Chicago this weekend
Show More
Teddy bear with ashes inside given as white elephant gift
Suspect accused of killing Newman Police Corporal captured, Modesto Bee reports
Man charged in Lakeview armed robbery after arrest on CTA Red Line train
Social worker left surprise $11M to children's charities
Chris Brown charged with monkey-related misdemeanors
More News