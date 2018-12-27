POWERBALL

Powerball Results: Winning numbers drawing yields 1 NY lottery winner for $294M jackpot

The winning ticket in Wednesday night's $298.3 million Powerball drawing was sold at a Brooklyn gas station. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
The winning ticket in Wednesday night's $298.3 million Powerball drawing was sold at a Brooklyn gas station.

The winning numbers were 05-25-38-52-67, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2.
Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?



Lottery officials report that Arnold's Service Station on Linden Boulevard in East New York sold this game's winning ticket. The winner's identity is not yet known.

Three second-place tickets of $1 million were sold in Florida, Illinois and Wisconsin.

The jackpot will reset back to its starting point at $40 million for Saturday night's drawing.

Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions.

