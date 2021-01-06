lottery

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $490 million; Powerball drawing worth $410M tonight

PHILADELPHIA -- The Mega Millions jackpot is now even bigger after no one matched all the winning numbers Tuesday night.

The winning Mega Millions numbers were 20-43-51-55-57 with a Megaplier of 4.

There were $1 million winners in New Jersey, California, and Minnesota who matched all five white balls. Someone in New York won $2 million with help of the Megaplier.

The jackpot is now estimated to be $490 million for Friday's drawing.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot is now estimated to be $410 million.

The drawing is Wednesday night at 11 p.m. ET/10 p.m. CT/ 8 p.m. PT.

This marks the third time that both lottery jackpots have totaled more than $400 million at the same time.

"Good Morning America's" TJ Holmes explained why Americans had not seen massive jackpots during the COVID-19 pandemic.

EMBED More News Videos

TJ Holmes has more on the growing jackpots on "Good Morning America."



He said that the jackpots have been smaller because not as many people are going out to buy tickets.

"You have to buy the tickets to get the jackpots up, but you have to get the jackpots up to get people to buy more tickets," he said.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning any prize is 1 in 24.87.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financepowerballu.s. & worldmega millionslottery
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOTTERY
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots both over $400M
Powerball crowns 2021's 1st millionaire during 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'
NC teacher who was laid off after 20 years wins $250,000 in lottery
IL Lotto site issue fixed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fr. Pfleger investigated for decades-old abuse allegation, steps away from ministry
Georgia runoff election: ABC News projects Warnock defeats Loeffler
Kenosha protests peaceful after no charges announces in Blake shooting
South Chicago fire leaves 1 hurt, 7 displaced: CPD
Robbers hit 3 banks in 3 hours: police
Chicago woman says she received $76 stimulus check, not $600 as expected
Body cam video shows woman hit by CPD squad car
Show More
Dr. Dre recovering in hospital from brain aneurysm
Congress set to confirm Biden's electoral win over Trump
Chicago Weather: Morning fog then cloudy Wednesday
Tanya Roberts dead after premature death announcement
'Jeopardy' all-star trio join forces for new game show 'The Chase'
More TOP STORIES News