Mega Millions Results: Winning numbers drawing yields 1 NY lottery winner for $425M jackpot

The winning numbers are:34-44-57-62-70 Mega Ball: 14 Megaplier: 4
The drawing was 10 p.m. Tuesday. It is the fifth time a Mega Millions jackpot drawing has taken place on New Year's Day.
One jackpot winning ticket was sold in New York. Three match five winning tickets were sold in New York and one each in Ohio, South Carolina and Texas. A match five plus Megaplier winning ticket was sold in Pennsylvania.
There was no jackpot winner for the drawing last Friday. The winning numbers for that drawing were: 9, 10, 25, 37, 38 and Mega Ball: 21.
The $425 million jackpot comes with a cash option for $254.6 million. It has been rolling over since October.
Overall odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1:302,575,350
Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner.
Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.