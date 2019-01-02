PERSONAL FINANCE

Mega Millions Results: Winning numbers drawing yields 1 NY lottery winner for $425M jackpot

Some Chicagoans are hoping for an especially prosperous beginning to 2019.

A single winning ticket was sold in New York for Tuesday night's $425 million drawing.

The winning numbers are:34-44-57-62-70 Mega Ball: 14 Megaplier: 4

The drawing was 10 p.m. Tuesday. It is the fifth time a Mega Millions jackpot drawing has taken place on New Year's Day.
Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?



One jackpot winning ticket was sold in New York. Three match five winning tickets were sold in New York and one each in Ohio, South Carolina and Texas. A match five plus Megaplier winning ticket was sold in Pennsylvania.

There was no jackpot winner for the drawing last Friday. The winning numbers for that drawing were: 9, 10, 25, 37, 38 and Mega Ball: 21.

The $425 million jackpot comes with a cash option for $254.6 million. It has been rolling over since October.

Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions.



Overall odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1:302,575,350

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner.

Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
