EMBED >More News Videos Newsviews: Democratic Cook County assessor candidate Fritz Kaegi, Part 1

EMBED >More News Videos Newsviews: Democratic Cook County assessor candidate Joe Berrios, Part 2

EMBED >More News Videos Newsviews: Democratic Cook County assessor candidate Andrea Raila, Part 3

Three Democratic candidates for Cook County assessor spoke to ABC7.The assessor's office determines the estimated market value of homes, which is a big part of determining property tax bills.