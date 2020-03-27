Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill

The stimulus bill provides money and other relief to companies and workers hit hardest by the sudden economic trouble that has followed the outbreak. Among them: direct payments of $1,200 to individual taxpayers, with $500 for additional children, following a complex formula that reduces payments for those earning higher incomes.
Using the guidelines spelled out in the bill, we're providing a calculator to help you figure out the amount that you're likely to receive.
Click here to launch the calculator in a new window.
