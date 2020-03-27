Coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill

By Grace Manthey and John Kelly
The vast majority of Americans are set to get direct payments from the federal government as early as next month under a $2.2 trillion economic rescue package passed by the U.S. House today in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The stimulus bill provides money and other relief to companies and workers hit hardest by the sudden economic trouble that has followed the outbreak. Among them: direct payments of $1,200 to individual taxpayers, with $500 for additional children, following a complex formula that reduces payments for those earning higher incomes.

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

Using the guidelines spelled out in the bill, we're providing a calculator to help you figure out the amount that you're likely to receive.



Click here to launch the calculator in a new window.

Coronavirus crisis: Employment attorney answers questions on worker's rights amid pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Employment attorney Angela Reddock-Wright answered questions about workers' options if they lose their jobs or have their hours dramatically reduced during the coronavirus crisis.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financehealthpersonal financecoronavirusgovernmentfinancecongress
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Downtown hotel rooms set aside for first responders, Lightfoot says
Pritzker extends Illinois stay-at-home order to April 30
Chicago community members, businesses build medical boxes for local hospitals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pritzker extends Illinois stay-at-home order to April 30
Downtown hotel rooms set aside for first responders, Lightfoot says
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Chicago community members, businesses build medical boxes for local hospitals
Jefferson Park boy marks birthday with parade amid pandemic
What to know about Illinois' 5,994 COVID-19 cases
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, chilly overnight
White House considers new guidance on public wearing masks: Fauci
Cell phone data shows Chicagoans are, in fact, staying home during pandemic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: What to know about 1,351 COVID-19 cases
Here's how the COVID-19 paid sick leave requirements work
More TOP STORIES News