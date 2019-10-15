Personal Finance

Yahoo data breach settlement: Yahoo email users could be eligible to file claims for up to $358

Yahoo email users affected by a data breach could be eligible to claim part of a $117,500,000 class action settlement fund.

Users who had a Yahoo account from between January 1, 2012 and December 31, 2016 and are a resident of the United States or Israel can get up to $358 or up two years of credit monitoring services provided by AllClear ID.

The deadline to file a claim is July 20, 2020. For more information, visit www.yahoodatabreachsettlement.com and to file a claim, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeyahoou.s. & worlddata breach
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTU, CPS to resume negotiations as potential strike draws closer
Nearly half surveyed in ABC7/Sun-Times poll support Chicago teachers strike
Man charged with attempted murder for throwing bowling ball at man's head in Cicero
Texas officer who killed woman in her own home charged
Fires in North Side dumpsters, garage ruled arson, police say
Get in line for 'magic' well water in Schiller Woods
Chicago electric scooter pilot program ends Tuesday
Show More
Surveillance images released of suspect in robbery of CTA rider in Loop
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, warmer, brief showers Tuesday
Man charged in murder of 5 at NW Side apartment building denied bail, victims ID'd
LeBron James: Daryl Morey was 'misinformed'
NC nursing home 'fight club' leads to arrest of 3
More TOP STORIES News