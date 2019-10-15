Yahoo email users affected by a data breach could be eligible to claim part of a $117,500,000 class action settlement fund.
Users who had a Yahoo account from between January 1, 2012 and December 31, 2016 and are a resident of the United States or Israel can get up to $358 or up two years of credit monitoring services provided by AllClear ID.
The deadline to file a claim is July 20, 2020. For more information, visit www.yahoodatabreachsettlement.com and to file a claim, click here.
Yahoo data breach settlement: Yahoo email users could be eligible to file claims for up to $358
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News