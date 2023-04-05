Homeowner says 'Find My iPhone' app mistake causing angry residents to come to his house: Ring video

A Richmond homeowner said Apple has made a serious mistake, and nearly dozens of residents have showed up at all hours, claiming he has their stolen iPhone.

RICHMOND, Texas -- A homeowner in Texas said almost a dozen people keep knocking on his door at all hours of the day and night, claiming he stole their lost items because of what he said is a mistake on the "Find My iPhone" app.

Scott Schuster, who has lived in his Richmond home since 2018, said this has been going on every few months over the last few years. He sent our sister station, ABC13, doorbell footage of the incidents.

"I lost my cell phone, and I clicked Find My iPhone, and it says it was at this address," one person is heard saying.

Most of the people who show up are visibly upset or frustrated. One person caught on his doorbell camera even threatened to call the police.

"Well, the cops are on the way, so you may want to talk to me before they come here," another resident said.

Schuster is not sure why the 'Find My iPhone' app is pinging his address either. He is a software engineer with his own theories, but he has no way of knowing for sure. He is adamant that this is a huge mistake and worries it could turn dangerous. He said he is just upset about the people showing up at his door because he has two young children, 7 and 9 years old, and worries for their safety.

"There are plenty of irrational people if they are angry, drunk, had a rough night and lost their phone and thought it was stolen," Schuster said. "That's my biggest concern. Someone coming to the house potentially with a weapon."

Schuster shared proof of him reaching out to Apple Support many times, as early as 2022. He called them, messaged them, and filed a formal report which is listed as closed. He said it has never been resolved, and another person came knocking just a few days ago.

"What's your response to someone watching who said he stole the phones, and air pods, this seems convenient?" ABC13 reporter Brooke Taylor asked.

Schuster said his neighbors like to tease him that he is the neighborhood iPhone thief and try to bring some humor to the situation.

"No, I don't get out much, enough to do that," Schuster said. "I work from home. I (have) young children. I just want this fixed, and I think my kids will sleep more peacefully at night. My daughter had a hard time sleeping when we had an incident at 3 or 4 a.m., and she couldn't go to bed."

ABC13 has reached out to Apple, and we are waiting for a response. We have also contacted the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office to see if there is anything they can do. A spokesperson said their Criminal Investigations Division is looking into our inquiry and will get back.

