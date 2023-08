Police said a dead body was found in a back bedroom of the house.

Dead body found in bedroom after Bolingbrook house fire, authorities say

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was killed in a house fire Monday morning in west suburban Bolingbrook, fire officials said.

Firefighters said they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the attic at a house on South Orchard Drive.

The person was found dead in a back bedroom.

Investigators are trying to figure out how the fire started.

This is a breaking news story, check back for future updates.