Fire destroys Round Lake Beach home as firefighters face bitter cold temps, high wind conditions

A fire that started in the garage of a Round Lake Beach home Friday night, spreads to a home, leaving it uninhabitable, officials said.

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (WLS) -- A fire tore through a home in the 1200-blk. of Woodridge Drive in Round Lake Beach Friday evening.

Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District crews first arrived around 7:35 p.m. to a garage on fire.

Extremely cold temperatures and high wind conditions made it difficult fight and caused the fire to quickly spread to the attached home, officials said.

An additional 30 firefighters were called out to assist and eventually got the fire under control at about 9 p.m.

No one was hurt in the fire but house sustained extensive damage and is uninhabitable, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.