Crime & Safety

Fire safety: How to keep your kids safe, when to check your detector

EMBED <>More Videos

It's the first day of spring. That means it's also a good time to think about checking smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and talk to your children about fire safety.

CHICAGO -- It's the first day of spring. That means it's also a good time to think about checking smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Ashley Gocken, of First Alert, and Walter Schroeder, deputy district chief of the Chicago Fire Department, joined ABC7 News at 11 to talk about:

-What kids should know about fire safety
-How often people should check their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

-Where those detectors should be placed in people's homes
-When it's time for a new one
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetycarbon monoxidefirefire safetysmoke alarm
TOP STORIES
Lawyers release list of Illinois Catholic clergy accused of sexual misconduct
Lollapalooza 2019 lineup revealed: Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino to play festival
Floyd Brown pleads not guilty in deputy shooting death
Preschoolers allegedly punished by standing naked in closet
Job posting requests Disney princess nanny
Texas teen accepted to 9 law schools
Scammers impersonate Walmart employees, target your receipt
Show More
Bride discovers secret message from late mom on wedding shoes
Rare yellow cardinal spotted in woman's yard
Woman calls 911 after ShopRite racist rant, uses more racial slurs
City breaks ground on $1.2B O'Hare terminal expansion
Chicago AccuWeather: Chilly and cloudy with rain at times Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News