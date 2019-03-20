Fire safety: How to keep your kids safe, when to check your detector

CHICAGO -- It's the first day of spring. That means it's also a good time to think about checking smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.Ashley Gocken, of First Alert, and Walter Schroeder, deputy district chief of the Chicago Fire Department, joined ABC7 News at 11 to talk about:-What kids should know about fire safety-How often people should check their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors-Where those detectors should be placed in people's homes-When it's time for a new one