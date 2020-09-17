Forest Park fire: Firefighters battle blaze at home

FOREST PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Firefighters are at the scene of a large fire at a home in Forest Park.

The fire started shortly before 5:45 at a home in the 1100-block of Elgin Avenue.

What caused the fire is not immediately known. Large flames were seen shooting through the roof as emergency crews sprayed water on the home.

It was not immediately known if anyone was home at the time the fire start, or if there were any injuries in the fire.

Officials have not yet released any information.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7Chicago.com for updates.
