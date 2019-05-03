marijuana

Fla. man arrested after showing off marijuana plant to cops

EMBED <>More Videos

Florida man arrested after showing pot plant to police. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on May 3, 2019.

A 65-year-old Florida man was arrested after waving down sheriff's deputies to show off his marijuana plant.

It happened in the town of Bunnell, on the east coast of Florida between St. Augustine and Daytona Beach, WESH-TV reports.

Deputies said the man, identified as Arthur Carracino, was smoking pot when they arrived to check out another incident, and he called them over.

Carracino told the deputies he went to California to learn how to grow pot and even asked them to "smoke a bowl" with him.

Police arrested Carracino for growing marijuana, which is against the law in Florida.

The whole incident was recorded on bodycam.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marijuanau.s. & worlddrugs
MARIJUANA
Study: Smoking pot could get people to exercise
Illinois lawmakers push to legalize marijuana
Thousands gather at SF's Hippie Hill to celebrate 420
4/20 Waldo Forever Fest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AJ Freund: Visitation for Crystal Lake boy to be held Friday
CPD releases video of chase before March crash that killed girl, 2, on South Side
Aurora woman loses $250K to online dating scam; FBI shares red flags
Police: Man attempted to lure boy, 9, in Woodlawn
Deaf woman sexually assaulted, robbed in Chicago Lawn
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny Friday, cooler by the lake
Glendale Heights parents welcome quadruplets
Show More
Joliet police looking for person of interest in murder in Denny's parking lot
Doctor operated on wrong eye, tried to fix mistake in recovery room, lawsuit says
Chesterton girl with AFM arrives home after 8 month hospital stay
Serial killer trial: Disturbing details revealed in murder of young women in LA
Pregnant teen missing since last week
More TOP STORIES News