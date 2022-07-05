air travel

What airlines owe customers if flights get canceled or delayed

Under federal law, airlines that cancel flights are required to give cash payouts to customers who decide not to travel.
EMBED <>More Videos

What to know if your flight gets canceled or delayed

Amid one of the busiest summer travel seasons U.S. airports have experienced in years, experts say passengers should know their rights when airlines delay or cancel flights.

Under federal law, airlines that cancel flights are required to give cash payouts to customers who decide not to travel, said Scott Keyes, founder of Scott's Cheap Flights.

"You may have to call the airline and demand to get that cash refund rather than the voucher," Keyes said.

Customers should also be wary when looking for cash refunds on airlines' websites, he said.

"An airline might send you an email saying, 'We're sorry your flight has been canceled. If you no longer like to travel, click here. We've already processed your travel voucher,'" Keyes said. "You do not have to click there and accept that travel voucher."

MORE: Expert shares grim warning for those planning to travel this summer
EMBED More News Videos

You could call it the perfect storm for the airline industry and consumers: bad weather, staffing shortages and high fuel prices.



According to the Department of Transportation, consumers are entitled to a refund if an airline "made a significant schedule change" or "significantly delays a flight."

However, if those delays or schedule changes caused travelers to miss hotel check-ins or rental car pick-ups, airlines do not need to pick up the tab for those bills.

Emily Kaufman, founder and CEO of The Travel Mom, said insurance should help cover those expenses.

"During these challenging times, you might choose travel insurance because it covers things like trip delays or cancellations, trip interruption, lost or stolen luggage," she said. "It really does have a great payoff."

No matter the situation, major airlines normally don't charge changing fees, so travelers can adjust their flights for any reason. Yet if a new flight is more expensive, customers must pay the difference.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelairport newsairline feeair travelairlineu.s. & worldflights restrictedconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AIR TRAVEL
Travel trouble with flights, gas prices continues this 4th of July
O'Hare flights temporarily grounded due to storms: FAA
Delta offered $10K for oversold flight, passengers say
4th of July travelers take to the road, Chicago airports
TOP STORIES
Highland Park shooting planned for weeks by suspect: Authorities
Highland Park victims describe seeing alleged gunman on roof
Grandfather, lifelong synagogue member among shooting victims
71 shot, 8 killed in July 4 weekend violence: CPD
Witnesses describe chaos after 7 killed, 39 injured in Highland Park
Man offers up service dog after shooting in Highland Park, IL
COVID Update: IL reports 644 new cases, 2 deaths
Show More
R Kelly prison: Chicago singer no longer on suicide watch
Chicago Alderman James Cappleman says he won't seek reelection
3 killed, 7 more wounded at Indiana block party, police say
3 shot, 1 killed at West Woodlawn house party: CPD
Chicago severe weather: Extreme heat Tues. after storms
More TOP STORIES News