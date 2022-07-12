FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- A 64-year-old woman was killed after being shot by Flossmoor police, who were responding to a domestic disturbance call Sunday.
Illinois State Police said the Flossmoor Police Department were called to a home in the 1400-block of Joyce Drive around 12:15 p.m. Sunday for a report of a domestic disturbance.
State police said officers were met at the door by a woman holding a knife. Flossmoor officers shot her.
She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. No officers were injured during the incident, state police said.
The woman was identified as 64-year-old Madeline Miller by the Cook County Medical Examiner.
The Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force is investigating the shooting. No further details have been released.
Flossmoor police shoot, kill 64-year-old woman during domestic disturbance call, ISP say
POLICE SHOOTING
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News