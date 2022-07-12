Flossmoor police shoot, kill 64-year-old woman during domestic disturbance call, ISP say

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- A 64-year-old woman was killed after being shot by Flossmoor police, who were responding to a domestic disturbance call Sunday.Illinois State Police said the Flossmoor Police Department were called to a home in the 1400-block of Joyce Drive around 12:15 p.m. Sunday for a report of a domestic disturbance.State police said officers were met at the door by a woman holding a knife. Flossmoor officers shot her.She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. No officers were injured during the incident, state police said.The woman was identified as 64-year-old Madeline Miller by the Cook County Medical Examiner.The Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force is investigating the shooting. No further details have been released.