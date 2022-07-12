police shooting

Flossmoor police shoot, kill 64-year-old woman during domestic disturbance call, ISP say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman, 64, fatallay shot by Flossmoor police

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- A 64-year-old woman was killed after being shot by Flossmoor police, who were responding to a domestic disturbance call Sunday.

Illinois State Police said the Flossmoor Police Department were called to a home in the 1400-block of Joyce Drive around 12:15 p.m. Sunday for a report of a domestic disturbance.


State police said officers were met at the door by a woman holding a knife. Flossmoor officers shot her.

She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. No officers were injured during the incident, state police said.


The woman was identified as 64-year-old Madeline Miller by the Cook County Medical Examiner.

The Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force is investigating the shooting. No further details have been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
flossmoorpolice shootingwoman killedillinois state policedomestic violence
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE SHOOTING
Jayland Walker was unarmed when 8 Ohio officers opened fire on him
$2M bond for convicted felon charged with shooting CPD officer
'Ambush attempt': Chicago police officer seriously hurt in shooting
Bodycam video shows shooting that wounded cop, suspect on South Side
TOP STORIES
Off-duty CPD officer shot, paralyzed in altercation; 3 in custody: CPD
11-year-old charged with attempted carjacking, Chicago police say
Highland Park parade shooting prosecutor expects to file more charges
Photos: Withering drought shows Lake Mead boat graveyard
2 dead, 3 wounded at 4 separate 7-Eleven stores in California: Police
Man killed, 4 injured in Crest Hill shooting, police say
Winnetka nonprofit marks 100 years of helping visually-impaired adults
Show More
ISP trooper hurt in pursuit of vehicle possibly involved in kidnapping
Moment of silence marks 1 week since Highland Park shooting
Acquaintances of accused parade shooter recall signs of trouble
Rare fossil meteorites donated to Chicago Field Museum
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, isolated PM storms
More TOP STORIES News