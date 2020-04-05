Floyd Mayweather's daughter arrested after allegedly stabbing woman

CYPRESS, Texas -- Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather's 19-year-old daughter was arrested in Texas after allegedly stabbing a woman.

Deputies responded to a disturbance outside of Houston around 7 p.m. on Friday.

Deputies say 19-year-old Iyanna Mayweather got into a fight with another woman and allegedly stabbed her several times.

The argument started out verbally and quickly escalated to a physical fight, authorities said.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Iyanna was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She's expected to appear in court on April 6.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cypresscelebrityarreststabbing
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
Show More
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News