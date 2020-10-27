Meet the Chicago marketing firm behind some of the commercials you see every day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- You might not know this Black-owned company by name, but you've probably seen their work on TV.
Chicago marketing firm, fluent360 is behind some of the commercials you see every day.
The agency is both minority and women-owned. They specialize in Black, hispanic, Asian American and LGBT segments.
Danielle Austen is the CEO and Managing Partner of fluent360.
"We do what's called 'multi-cultural marketing and advertising,'" Austen explained.
fluent360 has created commercials for Denny's, AARP and Ancestry.com-- among others.
"I just love being close to the create product," Austen said.
fluent360 started with about 50 employees, but now has close to 70 employees, Austen said.
fluent360 also has offices in New York and Nashville.
