Frozen falafel recalled after link to E. Coli outbreak; at least 20 sick across 6 states: CDC

E. coli is a large group of bacteria found in the intestine of many living organisms, but some strains can lead to illness.

BATAVIA, Ill. (WLS) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Friday for Aldi's Earth Grown Vegan Traditional Falafel and Garlic & Herb Falafel.

The CDC says it could contain E-coli, which is a food-borne illness that causes symptoms such as cramping, diarrhea and vomiting.

E-coli can be especially bad for kids and the elderly, or people with weakened immune symptoms.

The agency says at least 20 people in six states have gotten sick from the frozen falafel product with onset dates reported between July 24 and September 19, 2022, and five people needed to be hospitalized.

The six states include: Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, Kansas and Florida; however, it was distributed in a total of 38 states.

The affected falafel was sold in the frozen foods section at Aldi stores. Boxes have any of the following lot numbers: 1472, 1481, 1531, 1532, 1541, 1552, 1561, 1581, 1601, 1611, 1612, 1661, 1682, 1732, 1752, 1762, 1782, 1802, or 1812.

The product is distributed and sold exclusively by Aldi out of Batavia, Illinois, according to the FDA.

If you have the recalled item in your freezer, you should throw it away or return to the store for a refund.