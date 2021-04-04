latino life

Food recipes for Latinx dishes can be preserved on Familia Kitchen

By Michelle Corless
CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's an effort to make sure Latinx family recipes are preserved.

Familia Kitchen is a Chicago based startup.

The website collects various recipes from people.

There's a competition each month called "Your Family's Favorite Recipe Contest. It's a chance for people to share their recipe on a classic dish.

The winner of each monthly contest is considered for the annual Familia Kitchen Grad Prize: a trip to two to their homeland.
