WATCH: Food truck explosion rocks Oregon neighborhood

Oregon food truck bursts into flames, damaging three nearby businesses.

EUGENE, Ore. --
An explosion happened inside of a food truck located in an Oregon neighborhood around 8 a.m. Sunday, KEZI-TV reports.

The explosion destroyed the food truck and it also caused damage to three surrounding buildings, officials said.

A door was blown down at a nearby brewery, officials said. The explosion somehow caused three kegs to explode, spewing beer everywhere.

No one was injured in the explosion, and officials do not have an estimate for how much damage was caused.

An owner of the business next door was attending church when the explosion happened. He said he could feel the building shake when the blast happened.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, but officials said it may have been caused by a malfunctioning gas line.

The owners took to Facebook to share the news and thank the community for their support saying "things can be replaced, people cannot."
