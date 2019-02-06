FOOD & DRINK

2019 Chicago Black Restaurant Week runs Feb. 10-17

By and Blanca Rios
The 2019 Chicago Black Restaurant Week runs Feb. 10-17, 2019.

Beginning on Monday, the fourth annual event will feature more than 30 black-owned restaurants across the city and suburbs. From Italian eateries to juice bars, there's something for everyone looking for tasty deals.

"We have a lot of amazing, amazing restaurants and business in the African American community and you don't have travel far to get some of the things you need," said Lauran Smith, founder of Chicago Black Restaurant Week.

Eating good food while supporting black-owned businesses is the week's mission.

"More people are finding out about it so everyone's planning to eat all week, they're thinking about their Valentine's Day treats," Smith said.

One of the featured restaurants is Truth Italian in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood.

"The Italian people come here and really challenge me and they say this is really good," said Peytyn Willborn-Mayes, owner of Truth Italian.

Truth Italian serves up everything from lobster arrabbiata to a delicious fried zucchini.

Willborn-Mayes says Black Restaurant Week is a great support system.

"It doesn't matter how good your food is, if you don't have people come in to support you, it doesn't matter," said Willborn-Mayes.

If you're looking to cut carbs, there are at least three juicers on the list this year including the husband-and-wife-owned Juiced by Shic in south suburban Mildothian.

"The main thing in this area, there's a lot of fast foods and things of that nature but there's not a lot of healthy options," said Antonio Barnes, co-owner of Juiced by Shic.

On the menu includes juices, smoothies, detox programs and other healthy bites.

"We actually get to help people on their journeys, people who are new to fitness. People trying to learn more about their health and live a healthier lifestyles," said Syntyche Barnes, co-owner of Juiced by Shic.

Being a part of Black Restaurant Week helps give restaurants a boost.

"It gives me exposure to different clienteles that I didn't have before and it also helps me be a part of something very special, I think this week should be more than a week," said Antonio Barnes.

For a full list of restaurants participating in Chicago Black Restaurant Week, visit: www.chiblackrestaurantweek.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodrestaurantChicagoBronzevilleMidlothian
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Chicago's bagels in the spotlight on National Bagel Day
National Pizza Day: Top 4 choices in Aurora for takeout and dining in
Top pizza choices in Chicago for takeout and dining in
Top pizza choices in Evanston for takeout and dining in
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Charges dropped against student removed from Marshall HS by CPD
Teen killed in Chicago Ridge hit-and-run to be laid to rest; suspect due in court
Wilmington residents return to homes after flood waters rise from melting Kankakee River ice jam
Milwaukee police officer shot, killed while executing search warrant
VIDEO: Baby left alone on train in Ohio
Conviction upheld for woman who urged boyfriend's suicide
Chicago man wins $20.8M Illinois Lottery prize
See which Illinois cities have the most affordable housing
Show More
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
Pardoned inmate Alice Johnson moved to tears by SOTU praise
Women's brains age slower than men's, study says
'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett returns to work in Chicago
More News