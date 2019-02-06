The 2019 Chicago Black Restaurant Week runs Feb. 10-17, 2019.
Beginning on Monday, the fourth annual event will feature more than 30 black-owned restaurants across the city and suburbs. From Italian eateries to juice bars, there's something for everyone looking for tasty deals.
"We have a lot of amazing, amazing restaurants and business in the African American community and you don't have travel far to get some of the things you need," said Lauran Smith, founder of Chicago Black Restaurant Week.
Eating good food while supporting black-owned businesses is the week's mission.
"More people are finding out about it so everyone's planning to eat all week, they're thinking about their Valentine's Day treats," Smith said.
One of the featured restaurants is Truth Italian in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood.
"The Italian people come here and really challenge me and they say this is really good," said Peytyn Willborn-Mayes, owner of Truth Italian.
Truth Italian serves up everything from lobster arrabbiata to a delicious fried zucchini.
Willborn-Mayes says Black Restaurant Week is a great support system.
"It doesn't matter how good your food is, if you don't have people come in to support you, it doesn't matter," said Willborn-Mayes.
If you're looking to cut carbs, there are at least three juicers on the list this year including the husband-and-wife-owned Juiced by Shic in south suburban Mildothian.
"The main thing in this area, there's a lot of fast foods and things of that nature but there's not a lot of healthy options," said Antonio Barnes, co-owner of Juiced by Shic.
On the menu includes juices, smoothies, detox programs and other healthy bites.
"We actually get to help people on their journeys, people who are new to fitness. People trying to learn more about their health and live a healthier lifestyles," said Syntyche Barnes, co-owner of Juiced by Shic.
Being a part of Black Restaurant Week helps give restaurants a boost.
"It gives me exposure to different clienteles that I didn't have before and it also helps me be a part of something very special, I think this week should be more than a week," said Antonio Barnes.
For a full list of restaurants participating in Chicago Black Restaurant Week, visit: www.chiblackrestaurantweek.com.
